MOORE, Jack



Jack Moore, 96, passed away at Harbor Grace Hospice of Atlanta on November 5, 2020. Born in Charleston, SC, on August 18, 1924, he was the son of John M. Moore, Sr., and Alice Cahill Moore. Sadly, Alice died during childbirth. His father, a merchant sailor, was often away at sea, leaving Jack to be raised by his Great Aunt, Miss Aggie Blake, who worked as a cigar maker at the Charleston Cigar Factory. Jack attended St. Patrick's elementary school and graduated from Bishop England High in 1941. After high school, he went to work at "Cremo College," as the cigar factory was known to many, but soon left to join the navy following the attack on Pearl Harbor. Jack served honorably as coxswain aboard LST's, delivering troops to the beaches of the Aleutian and South Pacific Islands. In the early 1950's, he came to Atlanta to work at the Main Branch of the US Post Office downtown. While attending services at Sacred Heart Church, he met Anne Murphy, who would become his wife of 56 years, until her passing in 2009. His patience and devotion to his wife in her final years of failing health was an inspiration to all and a testament to the enormous capacity of his loving heart. Though Atlanta would remain his residence, he never lost his Charleston accent, or his deep love for its marshes, harbor, and the ocean beyond its jetties. His three children grew up knowing that the bathroom was called the head and learned to tell time based on the ship's clock, with its system of one through eight bells every four hours to mark the change of watch. Middle-aged, overweight and out of shape, Jack took up running, completing the Isle of Palms Marathon at age 55 in 3:30. And yet, it was his spiritual side for which he was most known by many close friends and the clergy of Christ The King, his parish for over fifty years where he attended Mass daily for as long as he was able. A believer in serving his community after retirement, he earned recognition for having the greatest number of volunteer hours one year for Meals On Wheels. Father, it's eight bells and your watch is done. Go in peace, PopJack, our beloved Old Man of the sea. Jack is survived by his three children: Marian Martin (Greg) of Lakemont, GA, Marty Moore of Turnerville, GA, and Michele Moore (Trish) of Charleston, SC, as well as his grandchildren: Patrick Martin (Mary) of Greenville, Annie Martin (Jeff) of Atlanta, and Michael Martin (Lexi) of Atlanta, as well as two great grandchildren, Connor and Clara Martin, both of Greenville, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either The Franciscan Breadline for the Poor: https://stfrancisbreadline.org/about-us/st-anthony/ 144 West 32nd St., New York, NY 10001 or Charleston Water Keeper: http://charlestonwaterkeeper.org/ Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service will be Livestreamed from Christ the King on Wednesday 11/11/20 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at St. Lawrence cemetery in Charleston, SC. For full obituary, please visit H M Patterson & Son, Oglethorpe Chapel at www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com.

