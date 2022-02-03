MOORE, Clemis Terrell "Joe"



Born October 1, 1929, passed away January 26, 2022. Born in Bowdon, Georgia and graduated Bowdon High School class of 1948 where he was President of his class and voted "Most Popular." He attended West Georgia College and later enlisted in the US Army before attending Georgia State University in Atlanta. He married Helen Alice Nix on December 23, 1955 and settled in Decatur, GA where he worked for Fridgidaire Corp until he retired. They raised four children and attended N Decatur UMC and loved spending time at Medlock Ballpark and Stone Mountain. He was predeceased by his spouse of 51 years, Helen Alice Nix and his youngest son, Gary Wade Moore. He leaves behind a daughter Lisa J Lilly-White (Les) of Juliette, GA; Edward A Moore (Leticia) of Tucson, AZ, and William Alan Moore of Decatur, GA. Four grandchildren Jamie Chamberlain (Charlie); Jennifer A Lilly, Austin J Lilly (Mattie), and Aaron G Lilly. Two great grandchildren Caleb James and Lyla Elizabeth. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Fields of the Woods in Murphy, NC.

