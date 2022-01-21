MOORE, Amanda



Service for Mrs. Amanda Mae Moore of Stone Mountain, GA will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, 1:30 PM at Union Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 2808 Old Mill Road, Rutledge, Georgia 30663. Mr. Michael Nelms, Speaker. Assisted by others. Family and friends will assemble at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Visitation, Thursday, January 20, 2022, 2:00 Noon until 6:00 PM. She is survived by one son, Donious (Betty) Williams, Jr.; two daughters, Elease (Michael) Nelms and Sandra Williams; two brothers, James (Margie) Ward and Alonzo (Eva) Ward; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.

