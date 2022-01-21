Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Moore, Amanda

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MOORE, Amanda

Service for Mrs. Amanda Mae Moore of Stone Mountain, GA will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, 1:30 PM at Union Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 2808 Old Mill Road, Rutledge, Georgia 30663. Mr. Michael Nelms, Speaker. Assisted by others. Family and friends will assemble at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Visitation, Thursday, January 20, 2022, 2:00 Noon until 6:00 PM. She is survived by one son, Donious (Betty) Williams, Jr.; two daughters, Elease (Michael) Nelms and Sandra Williams; two brothers, James (Margie) Ward and Alonzo (Eva) Ward; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street

Covington, GA

30015

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Crawford, Kathrine
Holbrook, Geneva
Mann, John
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top