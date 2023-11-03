Mooney, Kathleen

MOONEY (KRANK), Kathleen



Kathleen "Kathy" Krank Mooney, age 76, of Roswell, GA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 28, 2023. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, to James and Rita Krank. She graduated from Dominican Academy in New York, NY, and Notre Dame College (now part of St. John's University) on Staten Island, NY. Kathy obtained a Master's in Political Science from Syracuse University, and later a Master's in Psychology from the Georgia School of Professional Psychology. She was employed by Bryn Mawr College and Agnes Scott College in their career planning offices and later worked as a career management professional for several human resources firms as well as directing her own consulting business.



In Kathy's spare time, she enjoyed traveling, reading (especially British mysteries), gardening, cooking, and tracing her family's Norwegian and German roots. She was active in the Holy Family Catholic Church including in the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She also enjoyed volunteering and serving women through organizations such as the Georgia Executive Women's Network and the Genesis Shelter. Kathy was known for her kind, generous, and giving spirit as well as her love for people and animals.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother-in-law, Mr. Leighton Atteberry. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Phil; her children and their significant others, Dr. Megan Mooney and Ms. Katharine Ligon, MSW; and Mr. James Mooney, Esq. and Ms. Lara Schuster, Esq. Kathy is also survived by her siblings, Mrs. Janet Atteberry; Mr. Charles Krank and his wife, Linda; and Mrs. Mary Beth Cameron and her husband, Beverly; and many wonderful nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to her as "Aunt Kate."



The family will receive guests between the hours of 5 -7 PM,Sunday, November 5, at H.M. Patterson & Son - in Marietta, GA. A Funeral Service will be 11 AM, Monday, November 6, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Marietta, GA, with a brief reception at the church to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathy's name to one of the following organizations: The St. Vincent de Paul Society at Holy Family Catholic Church; The Piedmont Cancer Institute; or Dominican Academy.



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