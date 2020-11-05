MOON, W.J



W.J. Moon, age 79, of Auburn, GA, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born in 1941, to the late Isaac and Connie Moon. W. J. was a member of the Auburn Masonic Lodge #230 F&AM. He was a craftsman and enjoyed woodworking. W.J. always enjoyed listening to music and sitting outside drinking a beer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Rex Michael, Travis Moon, Isaac Joel Moon, Ruby Kimbrel, and Estelle Lovell, and son, Rodney Moon. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judy Moon; children, Diana Moon, Douglas Moon, Lorrie Mangum, Lance Moon, Matthew Moon, and Melissa Pack; sisters, Judy Hatch and Fran Lowrance; grandchildren, Terri, Billy, Jake, Emily, Katie, Sarah, and Brandon; 7 great grandchildren, along with many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.



Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

