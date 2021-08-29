MOON, Rebecca Paradise ATLANTA'S MOST BEAUTIFUL LADY – HAS PASSED….



Born in Atlanta on May 1, 1932. Rebecca graduated as salutatorian of her class at Russell High School at age 17. After graduating from the University of Georgia, she worked for Delta Airlines marketing department directly under C.E. Woolman, where she learned of Mr. Woolman's interest & hobby of growing orchids! This became a passion for her for the rest of her life. Mr. Woolman was, of course, a principal founder for Delta Airlines.



A little later, after my Mom found the love of her life, Charles M. Moon Jr. (see obit of 11/19/2003), she and my Dad would often drive down to the old Candler Field off Virginia Avenue to "sightsee" and observe the relatively new novelty OF - passenger airline service. Of course, they would always make a stop at the Varsity for dinner before returning home to the Howell House Apartments on 7th Street. While living downtown, and later, my Mom and Dad also loved to go dancing, often at the Miradoor Room dance club at the Capital City Club. Since my Mom was in the University of Georgia "Homecoming Court" she was an expert dancer too.



She was also very devoted to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and served on many symphony boards and committees – even BEFORE Robert Shaw. She also loved the New York Metropolitan Opera Co. and attended all their operas when they came to Georgia. When they moved to Brookhaven, she took the helm of their Schwinn tandem bicycle as they pedaled around the golf course.



Rebecca formed a vital partnership with her husband that only strengthened as he experienced increasing visual impairment and eventual blindness. She helped Charlie, a real estate developer, buy, plan, and build a host of residential properties. She also feistily fought for the property rights of 200 acres that she and her brothers inherited when part of that land was condemned to build the Camp Creek Parkway. She evolved into a classical music buff with her husband and loved the Metropolitan Opera. In 2009 she donated the Mander Organ, installed in the rear sanctuary of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and completing the church's Great Organ, the largest mechanical action organ ever built by a British organ maker.



Rebecca Paradise Moon passed early Tuesday, August 24, at her Atlanta home. She was a mother, a beloved friend, and a woman whose stunning beauty was matched by her strength and smarts. She is survived by her son Charles Morris Moon III and daughter Rebecca Celeste Moon, both of Atlanta.



She was predeceased by her husband Charles Morris Moon, Jr., parents Moody and Pellie Paradise, brother Jerry Paradise, and step-brother Hubert C. McKown, Jr. Rebecca was loved for her lively wit and story-telling.



A memorial service will take place at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, on Thursday, September 2, at 1 PM. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Friends of Music Patron Program at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.



