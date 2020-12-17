MOODY, Cynthia "Crowe"



Cynthia (Crowe) Moody passed away on December 14, 2020, due to complications with Covid-19, at Fayette Piedmont Hospital. Cindy, as she was known her entire life, was born on January 16, 1948 in East Point, Georgia, the daughter of the late Robert C., Sr. and Mary A. (Taylor) Crowe. She attended Headland High School (class of 1966), where she met some of her closest, and lifelong friends. Cindy was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Her family was her entire world and we will miss her presence at her grandchildren's performances. She was a retired school teacher with a focus on developmental needs. She was loved by anybody that had the pleasure of meeting her. Cindy is survived by her husband, E. Larry Moody and her two daughters, Tabby (Keith) Schloemer and Ashley (Johnny) Moody, her loving brother, Buster Crowe, brother-in-law, Pat (Xan) Moody and sister-in-law, Kathy (Steve) Gaultney. Also surviving her were the light of her life, two of her grandchildren, Jake and Dylan; Many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her grandson, Jordan Layhew, in 2016. No funeral services will be held at this time. Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairburn.



