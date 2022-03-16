MONTGOMERY, William Paul



William Paul "Bill" Montgomery went home to live with his heavenly father on March 10, 2022, at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Lea Pardue Montgomery, their children, Richard L. Montgomery, M.D. (Laura) of Lewisville, North Carolina, W. Michael Montgomery (Mary Lynn) of Lutz, Florida, and Melinda Montgomery Yantch (Tony) of Decatur Georgia. Bill is also survived by three grandchildren, Kristen A. Montgomery, David M. Montgomery, and Julie Montgomery Letaw; and six great-grandchildren, all of whom were "apples of his eye". Bill and Lea had been married 72 years.



Bill was born in Greenville, SC to the late Lewis F. Montgomery and Pearl Cooper Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his younger sister, Betty Montgomery Marsh and younger brother David C. Montgomery.



Bill has said that Lea was his only true love. They met at a church function in Richmond, Virginia in the autumn of 1946. Bill had recently been discharged from the Marine Corps and was in college at the University of Richmond. Lea had recently moved to Richmond. They were married in June 1949.



Bill joined the Marine Corps during World War II and served in the Pacific for nearly two years, including 36 days fighting in the pivotal battle of Iwo Jima. After Japan's surrender, he spent nine months on occupation duty in Japan.



During Bill's long career in the group insurance business, Bill and Lea moved to eight different cities as his career progressed, including Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and Jacksonville, Florida. He retired in 1990 as Senior Vice President of a Jacksonville-based insurance company.



After retirement, Bill was an active volunteer for several community service organizations, while also traveling all over the world with Lea. Bill said that these travel years with Lea were among the best times of their 72 years together.



A memorial service will be held at 10:45 AM Friday, March 18, 2022 at Woodstock Funeral Home, 8855 Main Street in Woodstock, Georgia. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM at the same location. Burial will be with military honors at 1:00 PM on the same date, at Georgia National Cemetery, located at 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Samaritan's Purse or Bridgepoint Church at Toco Hills (www.bridgepointtoco.com).

