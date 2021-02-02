X

MONTGOMERY, Verdia


November 12, 1945 - January 28, 2021


Verdia, 75, passed away on January 28, 2021, at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Verdia was born in Memphis, Tennessee on November 12. 1945. She is survived by her son Michael Montgomery and daughter Lisa Montgomery, 6 grandchildren; Marquis Montgomery, Tierrika Cummings, Reuntae Evans, Joel Jordan, Re'Kwane Montgomery, and Amari Montgomery. She was predeceased by her father James C. Foster, her mother Gertrude Foster and her son, Robert C. Montgomery.

Verdia's viewing and memorial services will be located at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Viewing will be Tuesday, February 2, 2021, from 5 PM to 7 PM. Memorial service will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11 AM.

The Atlanta memorial service will be available via online Live Streaming - LINK TBD, but will soon be posted on https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/- check back for updates. There will be limited availability for in-person attendance at the memorial service.

From there, Verdia will be going home to Memphis, TN, where she will lay to rise. The Memphis, TN viewing will be Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 1 PM to 2 PM at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis, TN 38111. Viewing will be immediately followed by a graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley St., Memphis, TN 38104.

