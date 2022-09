MONTGOMERY, Dougald



Dougald Prosper Montgomery, age 83, passed away Monday evening, September 12, 2022 surrounded by his family near his residence in Gainesville, GA. Dougald is survived by his wife of 34 years, Deborah Bagley Montgomery, his two sons Bartholomew Sanders Montgomery (Bart) and Edward Lambert Busch III (Trey) and his four grandchildren. His body was donated to the Emory School of Medicine. A ceremony of life will be forthcoming.