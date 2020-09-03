X

Montgomery, Barbara

MONTGOMERY, Barbara Ann Barbara Ann Montgomery, 71, of Atlanta went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Barbara is survived by her Sister, Mary Montgomery Gibson, her Brother-In-Law, Craig Gibson, and many loving Aunts, Cousins and Friends. Graveside Services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, with Reverend Larry Burgess officiating. A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory.

