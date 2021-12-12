MONTANARO, Richard Ralph



Richard Ralph Montanaro of Calhoun, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday surrounded by his family. He was born in 1938 in Providence, RI, the son of the late Ralph Montanaro and Anna M. Owens. He is survived by his children, Ann Marie (David) Groover and Richard (Luisa) Montanaro. He is survived by five grandchildren, Paul Groover, Patricia Walters, William Groover, Michael Montanaro, and Elisa Montanaro. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Richard Montanaro (1974). Mr. Montanaro moved to Calhoun, GA in 1971 where he served as President of Astro Dye Works, Inc. until the year 2000. During his years in Gordon County, he served his community as Chairman of the Gordon County Commission, Chairman of the Gordon County Hospital Board, and Chairman of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. He loved his community and his family passionately and donated his time and talent to many causes. He was a faithful member of St. Clements Catholic Church for 50 years where he served on various committees. He had a passion for helping those in need including animals. He rescued animals and was an active contributor to animal rescue charities. He was also a supporter of St. Jude's Children's Hospital. The funeral mass was held at 9:00 AM at St. Clements Catholic Church, 873 Hwy 53, Calhoun, GA. With Interment to follow at Whitfield Memorial Gardens in Dalton. Donations in Lieu of Flowers can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in his memory, https://www.stjude.org/ The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Richard Montanaro.

