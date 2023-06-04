Montague, Virginia

MONTAGUE (GREINER), Virginia Ann Turner



May 2, 1934 – May 28, 2023



Ann Turner (Griener) Montague died on Sunday, May 28, 2023. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her immediate family, at 89 years old.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Pendleton Read Montague; and her parents, Clyde Luther Turner, Jr. and Virgina Ward Morris (Ford).



Ann's Atlanta roots run deep. She spent most of her life in her beloved home "918" on Ponce de Leon - a multigenerational home filled with her extended relatives. She graduated from Grady High School in 1952 and continued her education at the University of Georgia, where she was an active member of ADPi. She graduated with a degree in early Education in 1956.



As a teacher, Ann taught dance and movement to elementary-aged children. Over the years, she taught in various preschools and churches, volunteering to help with kids in any way. She loved working with children and it brought her great joy over her lifetime.



In 1958, she married her life-long love, Read Montague. She followed him to Macon and back several times with one quick stop in Florida, not her favorite! After having three children who she loved very much, Ann began her active involvement with many different associations. From the Daughters of American Revolution, PEO, Alyssum Garden Club, and the Sandy Springs Society - just to name a few! Ann also loved her bridge groups, book clubs, birthday club, traveling, and her church.



Since her youth, Ann was a woman of deep faith. Christianity played a central role in her life. Ann loved attending her "Mary Virgina" Bible Studies for over two decades. She was a long-time member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church and Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, where she participated in her beloved Sunday school classes, making lifelong friends throughout the years.



Ann was a remarkable woman whose vibrant personality and zest for life captivated all who had the pleasure of knowing her. If Ann had a spirit animal it would be the butterfly. Her home was full of butterfly lamps, jewelry, place mats,drawings and figurines that everyone had given her throughout the years. She kept every single one.



Beyond her immediate family, she treasured her extensive network of Atlanta friends, of whom date back to her childhood. She loved buying and distributing noisy, laugh-provoking toys that sang, danced, wriggled, and rolled their way into the hearts of the recipients. Her Southern charm, wit and enchanting presence made her the life of every gathering, infusing joy into every moment. Let us remember her infectious laugh, her captivating stories, and her unwavering love.



Ann Montague, beloved mother, grandmother, friend, and follower of Christ will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of sharing her journey.



She is survived by her sister, Carol Lee Seymour; three children: Read Montague, Jr. and wife, Diana of Roanoke Virginia, daughter, Wesley Griffin and husband, Keith of Atlanta, and Taylor Montague of Atlanta; eight grandchildren: Latane Stacy and spouse, Broun Stacy of Houston, TX, Morgan Williamson and spouse, Keith Williamson of Nashville, TN, Lane Griffin of New Orleans, LA, Grant Griffin of Charlotte, NC, Grace Griffin of Atlanta, GA, Joelle Juneau, Jacob Juneau and Julia Montague all of Roanoke, VA; and seven great-grandchildren: Georgia Stacy, Nathanael Stacy, Pearce Stacy, London Stacy all of Houston, TX, Walker Williamson, Asher Williamson, and Avery Williamson, all of Nashville, TN.



A Funeral will be held on Saturday, June 10, at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow at H.M. Patterson & Son - Arlington Chapel. H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 3032.





