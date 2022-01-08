MONTAGNE, Larry Edward
Larry passed from this life, December 30, 2021, in a heart beat. He was loved dearly by family and friends, the best of us all.
May the road
rise up to meet you,
May the wind be
always at your back,
May the sun shine
warm upon your face,
May the rain fall soft
upon your fields,
and until we meet again
may God hold you
in the palm of his hand.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to charitywater.org.
We plan to have a celebration of his life in the Spring.
