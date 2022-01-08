MONTAGNE, Larry Edward



Larry passed from this life, December 30, 2021, in a heart beat. He was loved dearly by family and friends, the best of us all.







May the road



rise up to meet you,



May the wind be



always at your back,



May the sun shine



warm upon your face,



May the rain fall soft



upon your fields,



and until we meet again



may God hold you



in the palm of his hand.







In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to charitywater.org.



We plan to have a celebration of his life in the Spring.

