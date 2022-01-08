Hamburger icon
Montagne, Larry

MONTAGNE, Larry Edward

Larry passed from this life, December 30, 2021, in a heart beat. He was loved dearly by family and friends, the best of us all.



May the road

rise up to meet you,

May the wind be

always at your back,

May the sun shine

warm upon your face,

May the rain fall soft

upon your fields,

and until we meet again

may God hold you

in the palm of his hand.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to charitywater.org.

We plan to have a celebration of his life in the Spring.

