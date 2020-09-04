MONTAGNE, Arthur Ernest "Art" Arthur "Art" Ernest Montagne, age 98, of Decatur, GA passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, at the Benton House of Decatur. Born in Detroit, MI on November 23, 1921, Art was the third of five children of Ed and Irene Montagne of Detroit, MI. He graduated from University of Detroit High School, attended Wayne State University for two years before enlisting in the US Marine Air Corps in 1943, achieved the rank of Captain and was awarded The Distinguished Flying Cross while fighting in WWII in the South Pacific flying a single engine TBF Avenger (torpedo bomber). He received an honorable discharge in 1947, but remained in the reserves until 1957. Art married Ruth Connelly on December 1, 1945 and they had a beautiful and loving relationship for 56 years before Ruth's passing in 2001. He is survived by his children, Arthur Richard (Linda), Thomas Daniel, Larry Edward (Lyn), Mary Lou Allen (Randall), nine grand and great-grandchildren, brother, Lionel (Lena) and sister, Germaine Canar. Preceding Art in death was his son, Timmy in his first year of life, and brothers, Ed (age 100) and Bob (age 88). Art was an accomplished high school football player, playing halfback and punter. In 1939, he was captain of the team and won the Michigan State Championship, scoring the winning touchdown. Art was a lifelong avid follower of sports especially the Ga Tech Yellow Jackets football, Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves. His career as regional credit manager for J.C. Penney Co. began in 1957 and spanned twenty years. During those years Art relocated his young family from Detroit to Denver, CO, then Seattle, WA, Portland, OR and finally to Atlanta in 1964. In this process, the family benefited from seeing this country from "sea to shinning sea." Road trips each summer found routes that toured every major National Park. This was an education in its own right. Approximately 1974 he was appointed by then Gov. Jimmy Carter to head a commission that made recommendations to improve consumer credit legislation. Throughout the 1980's he worked for the Consumer Credit Counseling Service working with consumers and creditors to ease the burden of personal debt. All who knew Art knew he was a kind, loving and giving man, often referred to as a "gentle soul." He had a deep faith attending Catholic Mass every Sunday, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, served communion and ushered. His abiding faith and love and commitment to family was the center of his world. After retiring, Art volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital several days a week. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, one of Art and Ruth's favorite charities. A Catholic Mass will be held for family Friday, September 4, 2020.

