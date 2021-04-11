MONROE, Judith Ann



Judith Ann Monroe formerly of Covington, GA passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021. She was born in Murphy, NC to the late Percy Brister and Ruby Palmer Brister. She is survived by her spouse, Ron Monroe, Jr. also survived by her children, Lara Spell-Worsham (Keith) and Arvin Spell IV, (Robin Money), her grandson, Austyn Cydney Spell, her grand-daughters, Taylor Money-Worthy and Morgan Money, and her brother, Percy Brister, Jr. A woman of deep faith and a kind heart, she gave to many charities and had numerous friends. Visitation will be held Monday, April 12, 2021, at 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in her memory to The Dream Dachshund Rescue https://www.dreamrescue.org/about-us or the American Cancer Society. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177.



