MONROE, Sr., Gregory



Celebration of Life for Mr. Gregory Vance Monroe Sr., will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 1 PM in our South Dekalb Chapel. Visitation Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 1 PM- 8 PM. Burial December 31, 2021 in Union Cemetery, Deland. FL. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.