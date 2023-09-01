MONDAY, Felton
Age 52, of Decatur, GA, passed August 20, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 1 PM, New Calvary Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
