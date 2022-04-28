MONAHAN,



William C.



William C. Monahan (Pop-Pop) passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23rd, with family by his side, at the age of 93. Bill was born in Orange, New Jersey, to Anna Marie Genovese and William Francis Monahan. Bill was selfless, kind, and quick-witted. Bill loved to read, whether it was his daily newspaper, the multiple monthly periodicals he subscribed to, or his cherished books. Most of all, Bill was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Spending time with family, and especially his grandchildren, was the greatest joy in Bill's life. His family's happiness was his happiness. He often said, "the most important thing you do in life is to have children."



Bill grew up during the Great Depression in a remote two-room bungalow along the Passaic River in Singac, New Jersey. The home lacked indoor utilities and running water. The family substituted what they didn't have with kerosene lamps for heaters, a 5-gallon water jug, an icebox, and an outhouse. Flooding on the Passaic River in 1938 forced the family to abandon their home and move to East Orange. At the age of 12, Bill, while still in school, began working part-time to help support the family. He delivered groceries by bicycle, worked at the local butcher shop and dry cleaners, and was a Rock 0Spring Country Club groundskeeper. Bill graduated from East Orange High School in 1948.



Bill is an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. After working for the East Orange Fire Department for 25 years, he moved his family to Georgia, obtaining his Class I and II License in Wastewater Management. Bill retired from the Gwinnett County Water Department after serving 18 years. Bill also helped his wife, Ann, with Jennie Lee Ceramics, her ceramic doll business.



Bill spent eight years building his first home from ground up near the shores of Point Pleasant, NJ. From 1956-1964 he prepared the construction site, poured the foundation, constructed exterior, interior, masonry, plumbing and electricity. His labor of love was christened ' South Wind.' South Wind eventually became a family vacation home. Many family weekend getaways were enjoyed at South Wind and Point Pleasant Beach.



Bill met his beloved wife of 57 years, Ann in 1963 at the Four Tours Supper Club in Cedar Grove, NJ. Bill made a date the following week at a diner where servers wore rollers skates. They were married January 22, 1965 and raised four children.



Life with Dad was an adventure. Every summer, Dad took the family on camping trips in a converted 1968 Ford Van with a pop-up roof (Monavan). We traveled the East Coast visiting historical sites and exploring new locations from Niagara Falls to Daytona Beach. Dad loved reading books and buying books for his grandchildren. One of Dad's favorite quotes is from page 256 of Mario Puzo's The Godfather: 'time erodes gratitude.' Dad reminded us of the importance of gratitude and to always help others when possible. Dad was known to give a copy of his favorite book, The Greatest Salesman in the World, to his friends and family as a philosophical guide to life. Pop-Pop always reminded the grandchildren that education and manners open doors. In addition to reading, Dad enjoyed spending his free time with his grandchildren and his beloved dog, Socrates. He loved working outside and around the house, shopping at Costco and Home Depot. He especially loved shopping at Publix for the 'buy one get one free' promotions. Everyone knew that Dad was not to be disturbed at 3:00 PM each day while he watched Judge Judy on television. He spent every Sunday with his children and grandchildren, enjoying an early Sunday dinner with them. We are so thankful for the many years we had together.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister Jane Troy; grandson John Monahan Jr.; and his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Monahan. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Ann; his daughter Jennie Jovanovic (Goran), sons William Monahan (Berna), John Monahan (Michelle), and Scott Monahan (Meredith); ten grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Special thanks to his caring friends, Becky, Helen, Karlene, Veronica, Brandee, Jennifer, Alethea, and Diana with Long Leaf Hospice.



Funeral Mass will be offered Wednesday, May 4 at 2:00 PM at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6439 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch, 30542. Reception to follow after Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be sent to the Northeast Georgia Humane Society.

