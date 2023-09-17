MOHR, Peter



Peter Chapman "Pete" Mohr passed away peacefully on August 24, 2023, in Montgomery, AL, due to complications from a stroke and pneumonia. He had been in declining health for several years. He is survived by his son, Jonathan (Alexandria, VA); his daughter, Anna (Gordon) - (Virginia Beach, VA); and grandchildren, Kathryn (Atlanta, GA) and William (Virginia Beach, VA). He was predeceased by his parents Sidney J. and Louise F. Mohr, longtime residents of Montgomery.



Pete was born in Montgomery on March 25, 1937. He attended one year at Sidney Lanier High School before being "shipped off" to Phillips Academy Andover. Pete graduated from Princeton University, in 1958, where he was a member of the Ivy Club. During his senior year of college, he had the honor of interviewing the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. for his thesis topic about the burgeoning civil rights movement in Alabama and throughout our nation. Pete served as a LCDR in the United States Navy on the USS Furse from 1958 to 1960.



Pete became an investment banker in the early 1960s, and married Elizabeth "Libby" Newsom, in 1962. He worked with his father at Hendricks, Mohr and Yardley and helped arrange industrial development bonds for a host of manufacturing plants throughout the region. In 1972, the family moved to Atlanta where Pete became a senior investment banker with Robinson-Humphrey. On a national level, he worked with Stanley Tools, NAPA Auto Parts, Pepsi and Keebler Company. During the 1970s and '80s, the family was blessed with one of the most beautiful properties at Lake Toxaway, NC. Pete loved sharing this special place with his friends and family.



Following retirement, Pete lived in Scottsdale, AZ, where he enjoyed writing for the Sonoran Newspaper and sportscasting for the Cactus Shadows High School. After suffering complications from a stroke, Pete moved to Virginia Beach for several years before returning to Montgomery in 2019.



It is most important to note that Pete cherished the friendships he made throughout his life. He was our historian and storyteller always paying great attention to dates and details. He was a lover of sports, Alabama football and the great outdoors. We will miss him dearly. His family would like to thank a host of caregivers and friends from Arizona, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, who helped Pete in his final years.



A prayer service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church (113 Madison Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104) on Saturday, September 30, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. John's Episcopal Church.



