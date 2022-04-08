MOHAN, Kathleen Klarer



Kathleen Klarer Mohan April 12, 1931- March 30, 2022. Kathie passed away on March 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. She lived her life never wavering from her true compass, guided by her devout Catholic faith. Kathie was happiest when she was directly helping those most in need. She was a tireless volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul Society well into her late 80s where she helped struggling families and single mothers to get back on their feet. She loved to join her friends from St. Andrews parish feeding the homeless in downtown Atlanta. She would make her favorite tuna noodle casserole and break bread with those who needed a warm meal served by a friendly face. Kathie also volunteered in the food pantry and delivered the Eucharist to the sick. It is said that the key to a long and happy life is close relationships and a strong social network. That defined Kathie Mohan. She was a sparkling conversationalist, had a great sense of humor, always remembered birthdays, lent a hand or an ear to those sick or struggling. She was an avid reader, loved the theater, appreciated a good Bloody Mary or martini, was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, and enjoyed watching the tennis Grand Slams. Kathie loved weekend getaways with her girlfriends, a good round of golf, and exercise classes at the Benson Senior Center in Sandy Springs. Kathie was never content to just be, always feeling the need to do. She drove around in her red sports car given to her by her son Dan, pedal to the metal, anxious to get to wherever she was going and doing everything in record time. Kathie was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Stephen and Katherine Klarer. She headed west for college attending Loretto Heights College in Denver. While there, she rode horses, played tennis, skied the Rockies, and earned a few demerits for sneaking cigarettes behind the convent. She studied liberal arts and most importantly made lifelong friends. Kathie was a woman ahead of her time and wasn't defined by any single role. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and business owner, running the Grass Court Tennis Shop in Atlanta. She was a Brownie troop leader, lunch room volunteer, and Sunday school teacher at St. Jude the Apostle School in Atlanta. While living in Miami, she volunteered as a docent at Villa Vizcaya and earned her master's degree in Sports Management. Kathie's greatest joy was her family. Her four children, nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews all adored her. Although the majority of them were spread out in cities far from Atlanta, Kathie never let geography slow her down. She didn't hesitate to hop on a plane to join them in celebrations, vacations, holidays and adventures. When she wasn't present, Kathie was always quick to pick up the phone just to check in and stay connected. Kathie is survived by her children Daniel Mohan (Linda), Father Brian Mohan, Kerry Mohan Mahrer (Ken), Joseph Mohan, Jr. (Maria), nine grandchildren and members of the Holladay and Traynor families. A funeral mass will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 675 Riverside Road, Roswell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.

