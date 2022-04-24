MOCK, Margaret



Reynolds



February 21, 1930 -



March 19, 2022



Margaret Elizabeth Reynolds Mock, lived a full and rich life, before going to her eternal Home at the age of 92. She was the daughter of John Spencer and Rose Mae Hurd Reynolds and had nine brothers and sisters. She was the wife of sixty-five years to the late James W. Mock, Sr. She is survived by her children Sylvia Miles, Marion Kay Teague, Deborah Melvin (Ralph), LaNora Radford (Stephen), James Webb Mock, Jr. (Julie) and Robert Patrick Mock (Sue); as well as 18 grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren; her brother, George and many, many family members. Her proudest accomplishment in life was that all six of her children were believers and followers of Jesus Christ.



After her children were raised, Margaret went to work and retired from American Appraisal as the Office Manager. Margaret was a long-time member of the Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, GA. She had many friends from neighbors, bridge club of 20 years, work colleagues, Sunday School and Bible study.

