MOBLEY, Richard Carlos Richard Carlos Mobley, 69, of Fayetteville passed away August 27, 2020. He was born in Atlanta on July 5, 1951 to the late Robert and Evelyn Mobley. Richard worked for Georgia Power for over 20 years. Richard is survived by his sisters, Barbara Husack and Maria Blake; brother, Steve Mobley (Lynn); and several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com

