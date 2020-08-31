X

Mobley, Richard

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MOBLEY, Richard Carlos Richard Carlos Mobley, 69, of Fayetteville passed away August 27, 2020. He was born in Atlanta on July 5, 1951 to the late Robert and Evelyn Mobley. Richard worked for Georgia Power for over 20 years. Richard is survived by his sisters, Barbara Husack and Maria Blake; brother, Steve Mobley (Lynn); and several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service

180 N Jeff Davis Dr.

Fayetteville, GA

30214

http://www.mowells.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.