Mobley, Paul

MOBLEY, Jr., Paul David



Paul David Mobley, Jr. "David", 78 years old, passed away on January 3, 2023, after a long battle with multiple health issues. He was born on September 26, 1944 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia and grew up in Decatur, Georgia. David graduated from Decatur High School in 1962 and attended Georgia State University until he was drafted in the Army during the Vietnam War and ending his military career as a Captain before being medically discharged. He was a corporate gypsy for many years living in various cities finally residing back to Decatur, Georgia, in 1976 where he worked as a headhunter until the late 1980's. His last career was as Food Service Director at Decatur First United Methodist Church (DFUMC) where he retired in 2010. He was active over the years with the youth at DFUMC going on 19 mission trips on Appalachian Service Project and over 15 years to Honduras helping with HOI, Inc. He was a singer all of his life singing in the Decatur High School chorus, the Michael O'Neal Singers, and DFUMC Chancel Choir. He was also in many theater productions at DFUMC with his favorite and proudest role being that of the Stage Manager in Our Town. David was preceded in death by his father, Paul David Mobley, Sr.; mother, Pauline Mobley; brothers, Lyman and Vance; and sister-in-law, Myki Mobley. He is survived by his wife, Melinda Mobley; daughters, Cheryl Cloar (Alan), Jenna Kennedy (Patrick), Corrye Mobley; grandchildren Lee Cloar, Timothy Cloar, and Maie Kennedy; sister-in-law, Karen Mobley; nephew, Kenny Mobley (Lindsay); and niece, Laura Mobley; as well as many relatives and friends who loved and appreciated him dearly and a father figure to many over the years. He was loved by all for his compassion, loving nature, humorous spirit, and generosity. A special thank you to the team at Sunrise of Decatur for making his last months of life so wonderful and loving. Those who wish to do something special in David's name can make a donation to Wellroot.org. The memorial service will be Sunday, January 8 at 2:00 PM at Decatur First United Methodist Church, 300 East Ponce De Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030 with Rev. Dr. David S. Naglee officiating. Visitation will be at A. S. Turner & Sons, 2773 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033 on Saturday, January 7 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.



