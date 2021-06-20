MOBLEY, Mary "Marlene"



Mrs. Mary "Marlene" Mobley, age 87, of Palmetto, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.



