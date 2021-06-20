ajc logo
X

Mobley, Mary

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MOBLEY, Mary "Marlene"

Mrs. Mary "Marlene" Mobley, age 87, of Palmetto, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top