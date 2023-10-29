MOBLEY, Mary



Mary Illges Mobley, born January 27, 1944, died peacefully with her family surrounding her on October 26. Born Mary Kimbrough Illges, Mary was from Columbus, GA, and was the daughter of the late Mary and John Paul Illges, Jr. Mary attended Mt. Vernon Prep School in Washington, DC, followed by St. Mary's, for junior college, and then on to the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. While at UGA, Mary met her husband, John Bloodworth Mobley. They were married in October of 1963, they were married for 59 years. They have two children, Kimbrough Mobley Gibson (Raymond), and John Bloodworth Mobley, Jr. (Aimee). Mary has five grandchildren whom she adored: Charles Gibson (23), Barnett Gibson (22), John Gibson (19), Liza Mobley (19), and Jack Mobley (16). Mary was predeceased by her parents Mary and John Paul Illges, Jr.; and both of her brothers, the late John Paul Illges III, and Custis Guttenberger Illges.



Mary was a member of the Forward Arts Foundation, the Planters Garden Club, the Junior League of Atlanta and The High Museum of Art. Mary was a strong supporter of the Shepherd Spinal Center, in addition to being a very active volunteer in several other organizations within the city. Mary was also a member of Peachtree Road Methodist Church and an avid bridge player.



A service to celebrate her life will be held at Peachtree Road Methodist Church, on November 2, at 3:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shepherd Spinal Center, an organization dear to her heart.





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