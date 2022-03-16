MOBLEY, Lynn Dimond



Lynn Dimond Mobley joined the infinite on Wednesday, March 2. She was 82. A painter all her life, she was a lover of oceans and bays, as well as good wine and food, and was an inveterate world traveler. She visited Spain, France, England, Russia, Italy, China, and Japan, many more than once. When she was recently asked where else she wanted to visit, she said, "Nowhere. I've gone everywhere I wanted to go."



Born in Portland, Oregon, in 1939, she and her family soon moved to Lafayette, Indiana, where she did most of her growing up in a beloved white house on 8th Street with parents Vernon and Gladys Dimond, older sister Eleanor and later, younger brother Bob.



Lynn earned a bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she met Jack Mobley, whom she married in January 1961. They had their only child, Tracy, in March 1962. Her husband's search for better and better jobs took the family to many places over the years; from Missouri to Colorado to Texas and Illinois, and then to Ohio and Florida. She divorced Jack in the mid-'70s and moved with her daughter to Atlanta, Georgia, where she lived for many years.



Smart and funny, she was also fiercely independent and a hard worker. She did things right or she didn't do them at all. After moving to Georgia, Lynn did most of the renovation on a large, multi-family house near downtown, and managed it as a rental property. Even into her 70s, she was still spreading tons of gravel in her parking lot and walking the high pitched roof to clean out the gutters. Eventually she split her time between the north Florida island town where she had once lived and a small bay town in Maine. If she wasn't traveling, that's where she was happiest.



As with all things, Lynn fought cancer hard. And it didn't slow her down until just months before her death in her daughter's home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Tracy, son-in-law Bill and Lynn's cat Blue were with her. She is also survived by sister Eleanor and brother Bob. In lieu of flowers, please give generously to a local animal charity.

