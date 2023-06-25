Mobley, Karen

MOBLEY (SMITH), Karen



Karen Mobley, age 67, of Loganville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was born June 10, 1956 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Kenneth and Shirley Strickland Smith. Karen grew up in East Point, Georgia, graduating from Russell High School and attending Georgia Institute of Technology before marrying Vance Mobley of Decatur, in 1975. Karen lived her adult life in both Stone Mountain and Loganville and attended Snellville United Methodist Church. She retired from Liberty Mutual (Safeco) Insurance in 2015, after 28 years of employment. Karen was fiercely loyal to those she loved and rarely met a stranger. But in addition to her devotion to family and friends, she will be remembered for her big heart for special four-legged creatures; loving them fiercely, offering them shelter and a forever home. Karen is survived by her son, Kenny and wife, Lindsay; and grandsons, Harrison and Crosby of St. Louis; daughter, Laura of Loganville; and sisters, Kathy Reyes of LaGrange, GA and Kim Buchanan of Orlando, FL; in addition to extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vance Mobley; and parents, Kenneth and Shirley Smith. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 4 to 7 PM, at Floral Hills Funeral Home and a service will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 AM, in the chapel at Floral Hills with interment immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to pandapawsrescue.org.



