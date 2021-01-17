Mobley, Betty

MOBLEY (FARMER), Betty Ann



Betty Ann (Farmer) Mobley, 91, formerly of Monroe and East Point GA, passed away on January 14th, 2021 at Southwest Christian Care. She was surrounded with Love from her Family and passed away peacefully. She was a wonderful Mother of 2 sons Randy Mobley and Rodney Mobley, 2 daughters, Cindy Hamby and Marjorie Pilgrim, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved by all that knew her. Come join us in her Celebration of Life on January 23rd with visitation / viewing at 10:00 AM with service to follow at 11:00 AM at Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville, Georgia. Graveside service will be held at 3pm at Braswell Cemetery in Good Hope, Georgia. Complete details at www.mowells.com

