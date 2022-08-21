MOATTAR, Marcialyn



Marcialyn Shapiro Moattar, age 80, passed away on August 12, 2022. She was born on September 13, 1941 in Langley, SC, and was raised in Augusta, GA, where she married her now-deceased husband Edward Moattar. Together they started one of the most successful rug businesses in the South, now passed onto their children. Marcialyn was known as a staple in the design community and was admired not only for her undeniable glamour but also her "call it like it is" manner. She loved nothing more than spending time with her children, who were a very large part of her life up until the very end. She is survived by her daughter Andrea and her son Jason. Services were held on August 14, 2022, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

