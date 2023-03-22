Moak, Thomas

MOAK, Sr., Thomas



Edwin MD



Dr. Thomas Edwin Moak Sr. passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was born December 6, 1950 in Laurel, MS to parents and heroes Lucy Gerald Moak and Dr. William Edwin Moak.



Tom is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Neely Moak; son, William Edwin Moak II; son, Thomas Edwin Moak, Jr. (Mary Rose Perez Moak); and granddaughter, Mary Edwin Perez Moak. Other survivors include sister, Susan Moak Sheldon (Jerry); nephew, Jason Edwin Sheldon (Rhea); niece, Cassie Sheldon Strawn; great-nieces and nephews, Ashlyn and Hudson Sheldon and Jack and Sam Strawn; and cousins, Elizabeth Seabrook, Thomas Godwin (Janice) and Pat Dunleavy (John).



Graduate of McCallie School, Emory University, and Emory Medical School, Tom was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He practiced internal medicine in his private practice at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. He was a devoted husband and father, and never missed the opportunity to ask "Have I told you I love you yet today?"



Tom was cared for by wonderful people including James and Leola Perry, Jessica Benton, Hendrix Mumba, Christopher Chanda and Winnel Kaela. His late neighbor, John Wright and Northside UMC Stephens Minister Charles Cobb were steadfast friends. We are forever grateful for all caretakers, family and friends who lent a hand or shared a kind word of support.



A Memorial Service is scheduled for 2 PM, on Friday, March 24, at Northside United Methodist Church, with a reception immediately thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Pastoral Care Ministry at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.



