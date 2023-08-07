MIZE, Ruby "Irene" McWilliams



Of Conyers, passed away Wednesday July 12, 2023, at the age of 99, (born in Ingleside, GA, now Avondale Estates). She would have celebrated her 100th birthday on August 7. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Howell Mize; parents, James Mercer and Ethel Mae (Henry) McWilliams; daughter, Ruby Elaine (Mize) Garrett; sister and brother-in-law, Artie Pauline (McWilliams) and Charles Cobb. She is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Christine (Jones) Mize, and Kenneth Mize, all of Conyers; son-in-law, Donald Garrett, Dothan AL; daughter-in-law, Marla (Harrison) Mize, Loganville; sister-in-law, Henrietta (Mize) Cowan, Lithonia; grandchildren, Lisa, Kevin, Tracy, Laura, Shannon, Wendy and Bobby; 17 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Mize loved working in the yard and cooking for family and friends. A funeral service was held Monday July 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel, Conyers, with Rev. John Jordan and nephew Lanier Cobb officiating. The family received friends from 10:00-11:00 AM, before the service. Graveside and Burial were at Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, GA.



