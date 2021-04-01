MIXON, John Falton



1945-2021



John Mixon, a former Seal Team 3 member, mentor, father, brother and friend to all quietly passed away in his home March 27, 2021. His girlfriend, Angie McElman, and former wife, Susanne Mixon remained by his side. John was an American Patriot and war veteran. After serving for his country, he began work at Delta Airlines for approximately 25 years until an injury left him unable to work. He never met a stranger; he was a protector of all. He lived for his children, Brook Moore (Patrick) and Samantha Mixon, as well as his granddaughters, Karley Neundorfer, Sarah Catherine Moore and Mackenzie Moore. He was preceded in death by his sisters Anne Duke and Jean Hartley, and his brother Jerry Mixon. He is survived by his children and grandchildren named above, as well as his girlfriend Angie McElman and former wife Susanne Mixon, nieces Lori Lebar and Sandy Hartley, and nephew Randy Hartley. A memorial service will be held at Magnolia House and Garden, 133 College St. Jonesboro, GA 30236, on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM. The service begins at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer at go2foundation.org, in honor of his daughter, Samantha Mixon, or the ASPCA at aspca.org.

