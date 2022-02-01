MITTELMAN, Marilyn Jean



Marilyn Jean Mittelman, 74, passed away peacefully at home on January 25, 2022. She was born in Atlanta where she met the love of her life, Richard Allen Mittelman, at the age of 12. Their love endured and they were married for 55 years. Her life revolved around her family and she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She instilled an appreciation of life in her children by making holidays and birthdays extra special celebrations and by teaching them to appreciate the beauty of the world around them. Marilyn had a huge heart and touched everyone around her. She was the type of person you could share your life story with within minutes of meeting her and people often did. Marilyn is survived by her husband, daughter (Marjory), 2 sons (Steve and Michael), 7 grandchildren (Loryn, Emily, Maya, Noah, Michael Jr., Emma and Tyler) and has joined her 2 heavenly grandchildren (Jacob and Zachary). She will be dearly missed. If you wish to make a donation in her honor, please consider the American Kidney Fund. Graveside services will be held 11 AM, Saturday, February 5th at Kennesaw Memorial Park.



