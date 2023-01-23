MITCHELL, Sue



Sue Mitchell was born at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia on July 1, 1947, and went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 19, 2023. She was the third of four daughters born to Francis and Eddie Sterne. She co-captained the cheerleading squad at The Westminster Schools and received the Gold Rose of the Atlanta Debutante Society. She then attended Sophie Newcomb in New Orleans where she joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She graduated from the University of Georgia and married her longtime love, Bobby Mitchell, on December 21, 1968. They were blessed to raise three sons in their hometown of Atlanta.



Sue was a faithful conduit of love to all around her and encouraged others in a quiet and unassuming way. Her warm smile and humble demeanor conveyed others' importance and her deep care for them. She was a peacemaker, a selfless helper and a faithful prayer warrior. Sue shined light in dark places and deeply desired for others to experience the love of Jesus. For over forty years, she and Bobby together served the Fellowship of Companies for Christ International, encouraging their peers and mentoring a younger generation of business leaders. As a parent at The Lovett School, she faithfully prayed for the community and served untold quantities of sausage balls and cheese grits at Thursday morning FCA breakfasts. Sue and Bobby served as Committee Chairs for Northwest Atlanta Young Life and passionately championed sharing the gospel with teenagers. At her church, she mentored many young mothers through Mom to Mom and then served their children in Vacation Bible School. In her work at 100 Shares, she fostered generosity from other women to worthwhile charities in the Atlanta area.



Sue, or Gram, as she was known to her grandchildren, loved no one more than her family. She poured her life into them and served them with a joyful spirit, constant encouragement and wisdom. Sue passed on her love for scripture and prayer, teaching her children and grandchildren that God alone gives all we need for this life. She modeled what it means to love and put others ahead of herself. Her commitment and marriage of 54 years to Bobby were a beautiful example of a life shared together.



Sue is survived by her husband, Bobby Mitchell; sons, Bobby Mitchell, Jr. (Liz), Lee Mitchell (Davis), Chris Mitchell (Elizabeth Ann); grandchildren, Robert, Michael, Charlie, Lewis, Bo, Annie, Peter, Ellen, James, Lucy; and sisters, Nona Sterne, Sis Blanchard (Jimmy), Taffy Dunlevie (Steve). The family will receive friends Monday, January 30, 2023 from 5 to 8 PM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, January 31, at 11 AM, at Church of the Apostles, 3585 Northside Pkwy.., NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.



