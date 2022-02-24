MITCHELL, Sr., H. Royce



H. Royce Mitchell, Sr., passed away February 9, 2022, at the age of 81 in Atlanta. He was born in Columbus, GA, on March 13 1940. He graduated Auburn University in 1965. Royce was a long term member of The Cathedral of St. Philip. Royce was passionate about art, travel, gardening, food and wine. He was preceded in death by daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Mitchell Freeman; parents, Ester and Harry Mitchell of Columbus, GA; brother, Richard Mitchell; and niece, Alison Mitchell. Royce is survived by son, Tad Mitchell (Nancy); daughter, Leanne Goines (Clay); granddaughters, Elizabeth and Lauren Goines; grandson, Parker Mitchell; son-in-law, Pierce Freeman; sister-in-law, Iris Mitchell; and nephew, Bradley Mitchell. There will be a memorial service at the Cathedral of St. Philip, Monday, February 28 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to PRUMC One Lamb Initiative 3180 Peachtree Road Ne, Atlanta 30305.

