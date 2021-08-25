MITCHELL, Philip



Philip Bates Mitchell, 86, of Smyrna, GA, passed away on August 20, 2021. Born in Springfield, MA, he was the son of Ronald Alexander Mitchell and Ruth Bates Mitchell of Stafford Springs, Connecticut. Mr. Mitchell graduated cum laude from Phillips Academy, Andover, and attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business and Engineering Administration. He served as an officer in the Connecticut Army Reserves until 1967, achieving the rank of Captain. Mr. Mitchell followed his grandfather and father into the textile industry, working for Cyril Johnson Woolen Mill, Stafford Springs, CT, Bigelow Carpet Company Woolen Mill in Thompsonville, CT and Greenville, SC, and Patchogue-Plymouth and Amoco Fabrics & Fibers in Atlanta, GA. Until retirement, his work in Research & Development contributed to patented products in the carpet textile industry. Spending time with family at gatherings and celebrations was important to him. Proud of his Scottish heritage, he studied genealogy as a pastime. He enjoyed traveling, especially to National Parks, Civil War battle sites, and historic coastal fortifications. A motorsports enthusiast, Mr. Mitchell loved reminiscing about his Austin Healey. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Mitchell Rae, and great-grandson, Carson Young. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maureen McInerney Mitchell, formerly of New Britain, Connecticut, brothers Ronald A. Mitchell, Jr. and John B. Mitchell, children Philip Mitchell, Jr. (Cynthia), Elizabeth Cooper (Timothy), and David Mitchell, grandchildren, Stephanie Young (Dane), Michael Richards (Jason), Daniel Mitchell, Evan Cooper, and Meredith Cooper, and great-grandchildren, Jade, Addison, and Asher Young. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Smyrna, GA on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2 pm with the family receiving guests afterward in the church social hall. At a later date, interment will be in Stafford Springs, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta habitatnwma.org/get-involved/donate/ or Catholic Relief Services. www.crs.org/ways-to-give

