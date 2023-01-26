X
Dark Mode Toggle

Mitchell, Paul

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MITCHELL, Paul R.

Paul R. Mitchell passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, joining the love of his life for 64 years, Sue Mitchell; and their son, Richard, in our Father's heaven. Mr. Mitchell is survived by his two daughters, Tracy and Ashley; and grandchildren, Jake, Taylor and Hunter. Paul's early years included attending The Citadel on a football scholarship and serving in the US Navy as a Korean War veteran. After graduating from The Citadel, Paul had a long and successful career spanning executive positions at Junior Achievement and working for 25 years as an executive at Genuine Parts Company, retiring as Vice President Southeast division. He was an avid outdoorsman and all who knew him were blessed by his wit, wisdom and unending kindness. Donations to The American Heart Association are requested in memory of Paul and Sue in lieu of flowers.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards 7h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Multiple crashes on I-75 in metro Atlanta cause major congestion
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene says running with Trump not on her radar
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Medical marijuana rules approved in a ‘milestone’ for sales in Georgia
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Medical marijuana rules approved in a ‘milestone’ for sales in Georgia
8h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Colombia's once most-wanted drug lord pleads guilty in US
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Johnson, Monica
1h ago
Walton, Patricia
1h ago
Bowen, Mary
1h ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top