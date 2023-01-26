MITCHELL, Paul R.



Paul R. Mitchell passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, joining the love of his life for 64 years, Sue Mitchell; and their son, Richard, in our Father's heaven. Mr. Mitchell is survived by his two daughters, Tracy and Ashley; and grandchildren, Jake, Taylor and Hunter. Paul's early years included attending The Citadel on a football scholarship and serving in the US Navy as a Korean War veteran. After graduating from The Citadel, Paul had a long and successful career spanning executive positions at Junior Achievement and working for 25 years as an executive at Genuine Parts Company, retiring as Vice President Southeast division. He was an avid outdoorsman and all who knew him were blessed by his wit, wisdom and unending kindness. Donations to The American Heart Association are requested in memory of Paul and Sue in lieu of flowers.



