MITCHELL, Mitchell A. "Mitch"



Mitchell A. (Mitch) Mitchell passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. He was born April 16, 1941 in Little Rock, Arkansas and grew up on the campus of Arkansas A&M College near Monticello, Arkansas. His parents were Robert Eugene Mitchell and Helen Hyde Mitchell, both of whom predeceased him.



Mitch won a Navy ROTC scholarship and graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1963 as an Ensign in the Navy. While stationed on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, he met Martha Lynn Kelley from Eudora, Arkansas. Mitch and Martha (Marty) were married on June 14, 1969 in Eudora and moved to Atlanta. The couple lived in Atlanta and its suburbs until moving to Athens in 2006, where Mitch lived until his death.



After completion of his military obligation, Mitch attended the University of Missouri. After Mitch and Marty were married, he then attended Georgia State University, where he was awarded graduate degrees in Finance and Accounting. He also became a Certified Public Accountant.



In 1975, Mitch founded the firm of Mitchell & McCormick. This firm pioneered the use of micro- computers, which were just becoming commercially available. Eventually, the firm provided accounting and patient software to the public health industry. Mitch sold the firm and retired in 1996.



He is survived by his wife, Marty; two daughters, Kelley Overbey (Mike) and Shannon Lazarus (Josh); two brothers, Don Mitchell and Kim Mitchell; and four grandchildren, Nicholas Schuff, Conor Lazarus, Jack Schuff and Payton Lazarus. A private family service will be held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Athens First united Methodist Church, 327 N. Lumpkin St. Athens, GA 30601. Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.

