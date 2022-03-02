MITCHELL, Marvin Grant



1982-2022



Grant, 39, was received into the arms of his Lord on February 18, 2022. Born in Atlanta, Georgia to M. George Mitchell III and the late Alicia Grant Purdy, Grant graduated from Woodward Academy, where he played on the tennis team and began to develop a passion for music. He studied psychology at the University of Mississippi, was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and further developed his musical talents while in Oxford. After college, he moved to Athens to pursue a career in music. A gifted guitarist and songwriter, Grant was a member of several bands over the years and performed in venues throughout the southeast including the Georgia Theatre, The 40 Watt, and The Lyric. He later moved back to Atlanta and lived in Charleston for a few years. Since 2019, he lived in Chattanooga where he was a faithful member of Calvary Chapel, worked in hospitality, and continued playing music. Grant had an upbeat and easy-going personality and was a kind and caring soul. He made friends easily and accumulated many over his lifetime. He loved spending time with family and friends, attending concerts, and hiking. He always wanted the best for his friends and loved ones, and was a trusted confidante to many. He had a warm smile, great sense of humor and a heart-warming laughter we will all miss. Grant is survived by his father M. George Mitchell III of Atlanta, sisters Ginger Mitchell Chambless (Wayne) and Sandy Mitchell Kinnett (Grant), three nieces, two nephews, all of Nashville, and countless friends. In Grant's memory, contributions can be made to Renew Ministries at Calvary Chapel Chattanooga.

