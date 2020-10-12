Mitchell, Joshua

MITCHELL, Jr., Joshua James Retired Sergeant Major Joshua James Mitchell, Jr., age 59, of Atlanta, GA passed October 4, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 5 PM, in our chapel, Rev. Eric George Vickers, officiating. Viewing today from 2 PM - 6 PM. He is survived by his wife Sherlene M. Mitchell, his children, Joshua III, Tashina, David, Christopher, Quamius, and Sherylene, grandchildren, three sisters and a host of other family and friends.



