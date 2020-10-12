MITCHELL, Jr., Joshua James Retired Sergeant Major Joshua James Mitchell, Jr., age 59, of Atlanta, GA passed October 4, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 5 PM, in our chapel, Rev. Eric George Vickers, officiating. Viewing today from 2 PM - 6 PM. He is survived by his wife Sherlene M. Mitchell, his children, Joshua III, Tashina, David, Christopher, Quamius, and Sherylene, grandchildren, three sisters and a host of other family and friends.
Mitchell, Joshua
Credit: File
