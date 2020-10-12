X

Mitchell, Joshua

File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MITCHELL, Jr., Joshua James Retired Sergeant Major Joshua James Mitchell, Jr., age 59, of Atlanta, GA passed October 4, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 5 PM, in our chapel, Rev. Eric George Vickers, officiating. Viewing today from 2 PM - 6 PM. He is survived by his wife Sherlene M. Mitchell, his children, Joshua III, Tashina, David, Christopher, Quamius, and Sherylene, grandchildren, three sisters and a host of other family and friends.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.