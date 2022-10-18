ajc logo
Mitchell, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MITCHELL, Jr., John Earl

John Earl Mitchell, Jr., age 85, of Snellville, GA entered into rest on October 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving son, Chad W. Mitchell. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; his daughters, Sharon Bennington (David) and Rene'e Mitchell of Snellville; sister, Mrs. Margaret Carr Baker of Laurinburg, NC.; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Mr. Mitchell was born in Hamlet, NC on August 11, 1937. He was a graduate of Laurinburg High School, class of 1955, and the Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps and US Navy. He was an active member of Snellville United Methodist Church, the Hancock Sunday School class and Friendship class. He faithfully served in the Stephen Ministry. He was a board member of Hemophilia of Georgia and the Hope Clinic. The service celebrating the life of Mr. Mitchell will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM, at Snellville United Methodist Church with Dr. Jim Cantrell officiating. Interment at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens following the service. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 19 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Hemophilia of Georgia, https://www.hog.org/ or, the Hope Clinic, https://www.hopeclinicgwinnett.info/ or Snellville United Methodist Church, https://www.snellvilleumc.org/ in memory of, John Earl Mitchell, Jr. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.




