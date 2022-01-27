Hamburger icon
Mitchell, Henry

MITCHELL, Rev. Henry M.

Rev. Henry M. Mitchell, age 102, entered into rest on January 15, 2021. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2022, 12 noon, Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St. NE, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, Pastor. Services will be streamed. Mask are mandatory. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




