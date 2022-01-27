Mitchell, Henry

MITCHELL, Rev. Henry M.



Rev. Henry M. Mitchell, age 102, entered into rest on January 15, 2021. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2022, 12 noon, Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St. NE, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, Pastor.




