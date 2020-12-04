MITCHELL, Hazel Bell



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Hazel Bell Mitchell of Covington, GA will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Little Bethlehem Narrow Way Pentecostal Holiness Church, 240 Flat Rock Rd., Oxford, GA 30054. Bishop James Dunn Pastor, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Church Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of loving family and friends. The remains will lie in-state at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, 12:00 Noon until 7:00 PM. The family will assemble at 10156 Waterford Rd., Covington, GA 30014 at 11:00 A.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

