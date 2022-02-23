Hamburger icon
Mitchell, Frank

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MITCHELL, Jr., Frank

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Frank Mitchell, Jr., of Atlanta, GA, will be Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM; The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, Georgia 30032. Quincy L. Carswell, Lead Pastor. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 4-8 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

