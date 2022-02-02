MITCHELL, David



Mr. David DeShun Mitchell Sr., 50, of Atlanta, passed Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 4th, 10:00 AM, at Church of the Master Presbyterian, 3400 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com.

