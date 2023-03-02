MITCHELL, Claude D.



Claude D. Mitchell, Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.), 83, of Roswell, passed away Sunday, February 26, in Atlanta. Mr. Mitchell was born August 28, 1939, in Waco, TX. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, serving in Vietnam for one year, then as a missile launch officer and on the Strategic Air Command Planning Staff. He also spent 4 years on the faculty of the Air Command and Staff College. Following his Air Force retirement, he worked for Lockheed Martin Corporation.



He was a dedicated disciple of Christ, serving as a Stephen Minister and a Walk To Emmaus retreat volunteer while holding several lay leadership positions in United Methodist churches.



Survivors include Patricia, his wife of 50 years; two daughters, Heather Mitchell of Lopez Island, WA and Claudia Thompson of Roswell, GA; stepdaughter, Lara Jensen of Metairie, LA; two granddaughters, Erika Jensen and Sabrina Thompson; and three grandsons, Lars Jensen, Sven Jensen and A.J. Thompson.



Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Friday, March 3, at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, GA with viewing at 10 AM, followed by service at 11 AM. Burial will be at 2 PM at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Parkinson's Disease Association (apda.org).



