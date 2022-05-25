Mitchell, Clara

MITCHELL (Ragsdale), Clara Lanelle



Clara Lanelle Ragsdale Mitchell went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Mrs. Mitchell is preceded in death by her parents, Lee Edmund and Verna Valera Ragsdale; brothers, Howard, Calvin, Raymond and Joe Ragsdale; sisters, Eva Jones, Edna Patterson, Mildred Lawrence and Juanita Lytle.



Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Roy Mitchell; sons, Marc (Lisa), Darin (Judy), Stephen (Vickie) Mitchell; daughter, Donna Erickson; grandchildren, Emily (Travis) Swinyer, Bradley (Gretchen) Mitchell, Brittney Mitchell, Amber Mitchell, Colby Mitchell, Karley Mitchell, Sara (John) Beach, and Neil (Kelsey) Jansen; great-grandchildren, Victoria Mitchell, Kathryn and Mason Swinyer; many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service was held on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe, GA.



Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.

