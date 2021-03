MISSEY, Helga Harzog



After a long illness and 90 birthdays, she passed away peacefully March 14. Survivors: beloved husband, Collyn Missey, daughter Erika Andrews of VA, son Bernd Harzog of GA. Body Donation, Emory Medical School. Memorial Mass: March 26, 3 PM, Transfiguration Catholic Church, 1815 Blackwell Rd., Marietta. In lieu of flowers, send condolences, Mass cards or gifts to your favorite charity, c/o 2907 Yukon Trl., Acworth, GA, 30101.