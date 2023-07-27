MISKE, Suzanne



Suzanne Carbone Miske, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2023, after battling Alzheimer's disease. Suzanne was born to Joseph and Isabelle Carbone on October 4, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York. Growing up as an only child in St. Petersburg, Florida, she developed a lifelong affinity for the beach, which she shared with her children and grandchildren.



After graduating from Boca Ciega High School, she attended Florida State University to pursue a teaching degree. Suzanne was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority where she met many of her dearest friends.



After receiving a Bachelor's in Education degree from FSU in 1970, Suzanne's passion for education drew her to Atlanta, Georgia where she began her teaching career and continued her studies at Georgia State University earning a Master's degree in Education. She took great pride in her work as a teacher in her classroom, and she cared deeply about the futures and lives of her students.



In February of 1974, Suzanne married the love of her life, Steve. Together, they traveled the world and built a happy home in Atlanta. A devoted wife, mother to Kimberly, and step-mother to Melissa, Suzanne loved her children dearly and took great pride in supporting her daughters' academic and athletic endeavors. In her spare time, gardening became Suzanne's favorite pastime, and you could often find her in the company of her roses.



Family and friends were always at the forefront of Suzanne's life, and her warm, compassionate, carefree and light-hearted spirit was magnetic. She was always up for a shopping trip to the mall, a last-minute trip to Hawaii or an evening at home watching movies on the couch. Suzanne also loved to dance and could be caught singing along to the billboard hits of the 60s.



Suzanne was predeceased by her parents Joseph Carbone and Isabelle Frances Symes Carbone and her infant daughter, Stephanie Miske. In addition to her loving husband of 49 years, Suzanne is survived by her daughter Kimberly Miske Lacy, son-in-law Michael Edward Lacy, step-daughter, Melissa Anne Miske, and her beloved grandchildren Katherine Stephanie Lacy, Connor Michael Lacy, and Sloane Elizabeth Lacy. The Mass of the Resurrection, followed by a reception in McDonough Hall, will take place on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 1:00 PM in St. Mary's Chapel at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30327. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Angel Fund Endowment at WellStar Community Hospice c/o Wellstar Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 100, Marietta, Georgia 30066.



